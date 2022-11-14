Top Stories

All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen miss Cavs’ game against Wolves

An ankle sprain sidelines Mitchell, who's 31.6 ppg ranks 5th in the league, while a sore ankle keeps Allen on the bench.

Brian Dulik | The Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell, off to a hot start in Cleveland, will miss Sunday's game against the Wolves.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Cavs mounted a furious comeback behind a career-high 51 points from Darius Garland, but ultimately lost 129-124.

Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Both played in the Cavaliers’ 106-101 Friday loss at Golden State, which wrapped up a five-game road trip.

The Cavaliers have now lost four straight games.

Guard Ricky Rubio, forward Dean Wade and forward Dylan Windler also were unavailable for Cleveland, which had just 11 players in uniform, including two-way forwards Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley.

