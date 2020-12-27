Doc Rivers climbs to 10th on all-time coaching regular-season wins list

Doc Rivers’ new chapter in Philadelphia begins with an achievement that recognized the path that led him there. The former NBA point guard and 22-year head coach earned his 945th career coaching win on Saturday when the 76ers dispatched the Knicks, 109-89.

The victory pushed Rivers past Hall-of-Famer Bill Fitch for 10th on the all-time coaching regular season wins list, with the men ahead of him all having cleared the 1,000-win mark. The achievement came at the expense of the Knicks, the team Rivers played for during their 1994 Finals run.

Rivers, whose head coaching experience began in Orlando in 1999, has won at least half his games in all but three seasons in that role. He earned a championship ring and pair of 60-win seasons during his time with the Boston Celtics before helping turn the LA Clippers into a perennial Western Confernece contender. After reaching a mutual decision to leave the Clippers this past offseason, Rivers was hired by Philadelphia to engineer a more successful approach around All-Star talents Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia is now 2-0 following Saturday’s win over New York.