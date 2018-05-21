DA's Top 15 Rankings: Oracle advantage helps Warriors re-claim top spot

1) Golden State (2-1) [2]: Warriors broke the all-time record for consecutive home playoff wins with their 16th straight Sunday over Houston, moving past the Chicago Bulls, who won 15 straight at home over the 1990 and 1991 playoffs. The last Golden State playoff loss at Oracle? Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

2) Houston (1-2) [1]: Rockets at the crossroads against the defending champions.

3) Boston (2-1) [5]: Greg Monroe in drydock, pretty much, so far in Cleveland series—just 27 minutes total in three games.

4) Cleveland (1-2) [4]: I don’t think 20.8 percent from the floor in the conference finals is all that good, J.R.

5) Toronto [2]: Season complete.

6) Philadelphia [6]: Season complete.

7) Utah [7]: Season complete.

8) New Orleans [8]: Season complete.

9) Indiana [9]: Season complete.

10) Oklahoma City [10]: Season complete.

11) San Antonio [11]: Season complete.

12) Miami [12]: Season complete.

13) Milwaukee [13]: Season complete. No one can argue with the quality of the hire of Mike Budenholzer as the Bucks’ head coach last week. He’ll make their young kids a whole lot better; will be very interesting to see what Bud does with Jabari Parker.

14) Minnesota [14]: Season complete.

15) Portland [15]: Season complete.

* * *

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

