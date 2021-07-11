Torrey Craig (knee) available for Game 3

After tweaking his right knee during a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2, Suns forward Torrey Craig is available to play Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced before tipoff.

Phoenix is already playing without reserve forward Dario Saric, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of Phoenix’s 118-105 Game 1 triumph on Tuesday.

Tonight’s Health Update: Torrey Craig: (Right Knee Contusion) is AVAILABLE Dario Šarić (Right ACL Tear) is OUT — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 11, 2021

The Suns have benefitted from Craig’s defense against star perimeter scorers with size and as a small-ball center off the bench during the team’s first Finals run since 1993. The fourth-year forward is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.2% from 3-point range during the postseason. Phoenix acquired Craig in a midseason trade with the same Bucks team they are battling for an NBA title.

Suns’ coach Monty Williams mentioned Cam Johnson and Abdel Nader as players who could have bigger roles if Craig becomes unavailable. Johnson has averaged 9 points and 19.5 minutes in the finals. Nader has played just one minute over the first two games of this series.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.