Construction on Clippers' future home Intuit Dome progressing

Thursday afternoon, LA Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer, LA Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts shared an update on the construction of Intuit Dome from what will be the concourse of the arena’s main lobby entrance, overlooking center court and The Wall.

The Clippers have completed Intuit Dome’s concrete frame construction. The three were joined by Intuit’s Director of Sponsorships, Danielle Roark and Senator Steven Bradford, to place handprints in concrete to celebrate the milestone.

Photos, videos and quotes from the event are available here.

Additional information about Intuit Dome is available at www.intuitdome.com/press.