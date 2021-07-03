Clippers guard Patrick Beverley suspended 1 game for pushing Chris Paul

NEW YORK – LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay for an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 130-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on June 30 at Staples Center.

Beverley will be suspended for the first game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season for which he is eligible to play.