Carmelo Anthony passes Tim Duncan for 14th in career scoring

Trail Blazers reserve Carmelo Anthony is the 14th-leading scorer in NBA history, putting up 18 points in Friday’s victory over the Warriors to surpass Spurs legend Tim Duncan on the career list.

“I’m just happy to continue to do what I love to do and be out here still doing it at his stage of my career,” Anthony said. “I’m still enjoying the game and I think it shows. To surpass Tim Duncan, we all know how great he was and what he meant to the game … I’m still going.”

Anthony, 36, is averaging 23.5 points for his career, now spanning 1,126 games over 18 seasons. He passed Duncan with a contested corner 3-pointer late in the third quarter of Portland’s victory.

Provided he stays healthy and relatively productive, Anthony could surpass Hakeem Olajuwon, Oscar Robertson and Dominique Wilkins to reach 11th place by season’s end.