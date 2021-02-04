Bradley Beal joins elite company with 17th straight game of 25+ points

Game Recap: Wizards 103, Heat 100

The Washington Wizards are showing some resiliency of late. They rallied to defeat the Miami Heat 103-100 on Wednesday, and did so thanks to the play of All-Star Bradley Beal, who scored 32 points in the win.

The victory — the Wizards’ second in their last three games — was sweet for the Wizards in one sense and historic in another because of Beal. In scoring those 32 points, Beal has scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games to open 2020-21, which is the most to start a season since 1976-77.

In fact, Beal’s run of games with 25 or more points broke the previous mark to open a season held by Hall of Famer Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Beal needs six more such games to move into fourth place on the list and unseat Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor.

However, he has a long way to go for the all-time mark. Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain holds the top spot with an astounding 80 consecutive games of 25 or more points back in the 1961-62 season. It was in that season Chamberlain averaged 50.4 ppg and 25.7 rpg and had his iconic 100-point game.

Via Elias Sports, here’s a look at the most consecutive games with 25 points or more to begin a season in NBA history:

Most games with 25+ points to open a season Player (Team) Season Consecutive games Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) 1961-62 80 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) 1962-63 26 Rick Barry (Warriors) 1966-67 25 Elgin Baylor (Lakers) 1961-62 22 Bradley Beal (Wizards) 2020-21 17

Aside from his unique place in NBA history, Beal’s 15th point on Wednesday gave him 12,000 for his Washington career. He became the second player to score that many for the franchise, joining only Elvin Hayes (15,551). Beal is also the 21st player in NBA history with 40 consecutive games of at least 20 points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.