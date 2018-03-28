Blogtable: Who are your top three candidates for Kia Rookie of the Year?

* * *

Your top three candidates for Kia Rookie of the Year?

* * *

David Aldridge: In alphabetical (!!) order, and with apologies to Kyle Kuzma: 1. Donovan Mitchell 2. Ben Simmons 3. Jayson Tatum

Steve Aschburner: Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, in that order as of this date. The Boston Celtics’ Tatum gets the edge over the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma because of the way he stepped into a vital role for an Eastern Conference contender and for the way he’s roared back in March (16.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg) from a February sag (11.9, 2.7). Mitchell is the best “pure” rookie in my opinion, and the most dynamic and important offensive player on the playoff-bound Utah Jazz. But Simmons has been 1A to the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, and they have the Sixers headed toward homecourt advantage in the first round. His across-the-board stats are elite for a rookie and he has lived up to or exceeded some awfully lofty expectations.

Tas Melas: 1. Ben Simmons. 2. Donovan Mitchell. 3. Jayson Tatum. Tatum has shown some ridiculous skills handling and shooting. Mitchell is that times two. He’s been the best scorer of the rookie crop, but Simmons gets the edge because he’s been the best lot of things: assisting, rebounding, defending, and, he’s got plenty of scoring touch too.

Shaun Powell: First: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers. Plays like a poised veteran most of the time, helps in multiple ways (mid-range shot, passing, court awareness, rebounding) and is triggering a turnaround in Philly. Award is his to lose. Second: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz. He became the primary option almost from opening night, which is rare for a rookie, and thrives even though he hasn’t really played point guard in his life, lacks the benefit of a No. 2 scorer and gets the ball in the crunch. Third: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics. He suffered through a few lapses, perhaps due to the length of an NBA season, yet had a strong start and appears to be finishing up solidly as well. The Gordon Hayward injury forced him to become a scoring option for a contender and grow up quickly and he has for the most part.

John Schuhmann: 1. Ben Simmons, and I really don’t think it’s a close race. He’s just been the best all-around player among rookies, making a big impact on both ends of the floor for the fourth place team in the East. 2. Donovan Mitchell. That the Jazz are a middle-of-the-pack offensive team is a huge surprise, and Mitchell is a big part of that. He’s the only guy on the roster who can consistently create a shot for for himself. 3. I’ll give Jayson Tatum an edge over Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has better raw numbers (points, rebounds and assists per game), but some of that is pace-aided. Tatum has been the more efficient scorer and an integral part of the league’s No. 1 defense.

Sekou Smith: Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons is first on my list. I know, he’s a redshirt rookie, but he’s a rookie nonetheless. He’s a future superstar based on what we’ve seen from him so far. I feel the same way about Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who gets the nod as my rookie surprise for this season. I had no idea he would turn in the kind of season he has. He’s been every bit as crucial to his team’s rise this season as Simmons has been to the Sixers’ renaissance. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is third on my list. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was wise to swing the deal he did to get a player who fits perfectly into what they’re building. The Celtics are going to be a team to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future and Tatum’s going to be a huge part of that foundation.

* Who are your favorites for: Kia Defensive Player of the Year? | Kia Most Improved Player? | Coach of the Year?