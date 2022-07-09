2022 Summer League

Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe out of Summer League with shoulder injury

Portland's first-round pick at No. 7 overall was injured in his Summer League debut on Thursday, and will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days.

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe’s first Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers is over.

The No. 7 pick in last month’s NBA draft has been shut down for the remainder of Portland’s stay in Las Vegas because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder. An MRI performed Friday showed the extent of the injury, and the Blazers announced the diagnosis Saturday.

Sharpe was hurt in Portland’s first Summer League game Thursday night. He will be re-evaluated after a period of rest and rehabilitation that is expected to last 10 to 14 days, the Blazers said.

The shooting guard from Canada spent his lone college season at Kentucky, but did not appear in a game for the Wildcats.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.