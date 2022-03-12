Basketball world reacts to Popovich claiming top spot on all-time coaching wins list

Gregg Popovich manning the Spurs’ bench and winning games has become a staple of the NBA over the last two and a half decades. With Friday’s comeback win over the Utah Jazz, the San Antonio icon passed Don Nelson to become the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins.

Players, people and teams that have crossed paths with Popovich during his legendary career were quick to recognize the historic feat, sending their respect and affection for the four-time NBA champion.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/4eZuVOHSlw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 12, 2022

Spurs players celebrate with Coach Popovich after he moved to first all-time in coaching wins 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5I8Z9IRmro — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2022

Handing off the all-time wins crown 👑🤝 Hoops legend and long-time friend Don Nelson salutes Coach Pop for passing him on the historic list 💯 pic.twitter.com/zRCCXY76x7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

The all-time winningest coach in NBA history. Congrats on No. 1336, Coach Pop! pic.twitter.com/RbuZxrkEWp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

Congrats to the one and only! 👴🐐 https://t.co/Dlgz1ysXCh — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 12, 2022

Congrats Coach Pop !! Awesome coach , even better man . Thanks for our friendship !! #thegoatofcoaching @spurs @NBA — Michael Finley (@MichaelFinley) March 12, 2022

You The Greatest Coach Of All Time And I’m Thankful And Grateful For You Pop. 🙏🏽 I Love You So Much And You Deserve This And Can’t NOBODY Ever Take This Away From You!!!! 🖤🐐 pic.twitter.com/e5760Ky9E9 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 12, 2022

"I just can't stop saying I'm happy for coach Pop," – Keldon Johnson on Pop's NBA milestone #porvida #nba75 pic.twitter.com/IsSxPialV5 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 12, 2022

"He is more than a coach to these guys. He is a father figure. He is really like a 'pop.' The nickname is so fitting."@seanelliott_32 gives his thoughts about Coach Pop's historic win.@spurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Y0nCuBEVMr — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) March 12, 2022

Huge congrats to Pop, all his staff members during all these years, and the entire @spurs organization for this incredible accomplishment! #GoSpursGo #MostWinsOfAllTime #History @nba — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 12, 2022

Congrats to Coach Pop @spurs great coach #1 in wins better person.🙏🏾👏🏾🏀🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — mario elie (@marioelie1) March 12, 2022

“That’s just really cool, man, for him to be the all-time winningest coach and a blessing for me to have played for him.” 👏 🗣️ Monty Williams on Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/HgQLy6T2xb — x – Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 12, 2022

Congrats Pop ! Your welcome for most of those wins coming against the Mavs ! https://t.co/YuZSxtX7U4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 12, 2022

Coach Pop a LEGEND 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/f57mfbKSZ4 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) March 12, 2022

Pop always seemed like his best coaching came in real life, but congrats to all the wins on the court too. 👏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2022

A class of his own. Congrats on the @NBA wins record, 🇺🇸 Coach Pop! pic.twitter.com/38RcbXUERF — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 12, 2022