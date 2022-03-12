Top Stories

Basketball world reacts to Popovich claiming top spot on all-time coaching wins list

Players, legends and teams paid homage to the winningest coach in NBA history.

From NBA.com Staff

Gregg Popovich manning the Spurs’ bench and winning games has become a staple of the NBA over the last two and a half decades. With Friday’s comeback win over the Utah Jazz, the San Antonio icon passed Don Nelson to become the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins.

Players, people and teams that have crossed paths with Popovich during his legendary career were quick to recognize the historic feat, sending their respect and affection for the four-time NBA champion.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.