Lakers Promote Art Sales Benefitting Local BIPOC Artists and Lakers Youth Foundation

The Los Angeles Lakers today revealed their third annual In the Paint art collection available for purchase to recognize, support and uplift artists of color in the Los Angeles community. The Lakers In the Paint program, presented by DWS, is in collaboration with LA-based arts and culture company Band of Vices.

Lakers fans and art collectors can purchase select works from the 2023-24 In the Paint Contributing Artists by visiting the digital marketplace at bandofvices.com/itp2024. Net proceeds from the artwork benefit the artists and the Lakers Youth Foundation.

Everyone who acquires art from the 2023-24 In the Paint collection will be invited to attend an exclusive art exhibition at the Los Angeles Lakers UCLA Health Training Center. The full 2023-24 In the Paint collection will be available for view at this private event with players and front office executives that will be held at the end of February 2024.

Los Angeles Lakers players and staff have purchased four works of art from this year’s collection for ongoing display at UCLA Health Training Center. The art visually reflects and contributes to the Lakers’ diverse and inclusive workspace.