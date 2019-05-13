Lakers Announce Hiring of Frank Vogel as Head Coach

EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Frank Vogel to a multi-year contract as head coach, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” said Pelinka. “Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA Playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach – including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” said Vogel. “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”

Vogel, 45, will be the 27th head coach in franchise history and the 23rd of the Los Angeles era. He owns a career record of 304-291 (.511) in 595 games leading the Indiana Pacers (2010-16) and Orlando Magic (2016-18).

During his time as head coach with the Pacers, Vogel accumulated a 250-181 record and was a four-time NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month with the Pacers, leading them to five playoff appearances and back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

Originally from Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, Vogel previously served as an assistant coach for the Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics for eight seasons between 2001-2011.