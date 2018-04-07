By Chris Henderson

How it Happened:

In his fifth game as a starter with the Knicks, Trey Burke set the tone early, scoring 12 first quarter points on 5/6 from the floor to help the home team take a 34-23 lead heading into the second quarter. The Knicks continued to fill it up, with back-to-back three pointers from Kyle O’Quinn and Damyeon Dotson that extended New York’s lead to 55-34 with just over four minutes left in the first half. The Heat were able to string together a few stops near the end of the quarter and trimmed their deficit to 12 points heading into the locker room. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina combined to make three three-pointers at the start of the third quarter to stretch the lead to 21 points. The Knicks continued to shoot the lights out throughout the fourth quarter, highlighted by rookies DamyeanDotson and Luke Kornet, and won by a final score of 122-98.

Knick of the Night:

Damyeon Dotson set career-high in both points and rebounds with 30 and 11, giving him his first career double-double.

Notables:

Kyle O’Quinn finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds and shot an efficient 5-9 from the floor. Rookie Luke Kornet finished one-point off of his career-high, putting in 17 points and pulling down eight boards. Tim Hardaway Jr. was hot from downtown, knocking down 57% of his three-pointers on his way to scoring 15 points. Trey Burke finished with 17 points and has scored 15+ points in all five games as a starter.

Statistically Speaking:

New York knocked down a season-best 18 three pointers at a 49% clip.

Looking Ahead:

The Knicks will look to win back-to-back games tomorrow against the Bucks at The Garden. Catch all of the action on MSG Network at 7:30p ET.