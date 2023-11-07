New York Knicks to Celebrate the Legacy of Willis Reed Annually on HBCU Night

Knicks Also Introduce Inaugural Willis Reed Garden of Dreams Foundation Inspire Scholarship, with This Year’s Recipient Being Honored at HBCU Night

The New $60,000 Willis Reed Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship will be Provided Annually to Student Attending Historically Black College or University (HBCU)

New York, November 07, 2023 – The New York Knicks are proud to announce that the organization has renamed the annual HBCU Night in celebration of Knicks legend Willis Reed. On Monday, March 25, 2024, when the Knicks play the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden, programming around the game will pay homage to the rich history of HBCUs and be a commemoration of Knicks legend and Grambling State University alumnus, Willis Reed. Reed, the Knicks seven-time All-Star, two-time champion, and renowned leader on the team, passed away on March 21, 2023.

One key component of the evening is the creation of the Willis Reed Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship. The $60,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving high school senior who embodies the unmatched leadership and work ethic of Willis Reed and is planning to attend a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The scholarship is a new designation within the larger Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship program, which has awarded more than $5 million toward the higher education of deserving high school seniors since its inception in 2015. The recipient of the inaugural scholarship will be honored on the court during the game.

There will be a variety of additional elements honoring Willis Reed, including on-court ceremonies, in-game vignettes, a pregame panel discussion, and content on the Knicks digital channels. In addition, there are several in-game entertainment elements highlighting HBCUs and their students, including the National Anthem and special halftime performances. The Knicks will also be making an annual donation of $10,000 to the Grambling State University endowment fund dedicated to Willis Reed.

“Willis considered his time at Grambling State University to be one of the most influential and important decisions he made in his life. The University meant so much to him and our family,” said Reed’s wife, Gale Reed. “We both were, and I still am, dedicated to assisting young adults strive for higher education. He had a soft spot in his heart for those students who chose the HBCU experience, and he would be proud to be associated with anything that can help students attend HBCUs.”