New York Knicks Sign Miles McBride to an Extension

NEW YORK, December 30, 2023 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Miles McBride to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McBride, 23-years-old (6-1, 195-pounds), is averaging 1.9 points (50-percent FG; 41.2-percent 3PT) in 18 games for the New York Knicks this season. He holds career averages of 2.8 points and 1.0 assists over 10.0 minutes per game in 122 games (four starts) in parts of three seasons with the Knicks. McBride is also averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds in two games this season for the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks.