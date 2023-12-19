Knicks Sign Taj Gibson

NEW YORK, December 15, 2023 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center/forward Taj Gibson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gibson, 38-years-old (6-10, 232-pounds), returns to his native New York after having spent three seasons (2019-22) with the New York Knicks. The Brooklyn, NY-native averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over 18.3 minutes in 159 games (63 starts) with the Knicks. He spent last season with the Washington Wizards where he recorded 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over 9.8 minutes in 49 games (two starts). Prior to his time in New York City, he spent 10 seasons with Chicago, Oklahoma City and Minnesota.