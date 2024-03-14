Knicks Sign Mamadi Diakite to 10-Day Contract

Diakite, 27-years-old (6-9, 228-pounds), returns to New York after spending time with Westchester earlier this season where he averaged 13.5 points on 47.0-percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 30.3 minutes in six games (three starts) for the Westchester Knicks. Diakite signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs (Jan. 1, 2024) where he averaged 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds over 5.3 minutes in three games. He also averaged 15.1 points on 55.4-percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 27.3 minutes in 17 games (five starts) with the Austin Spurs. He recorded a season-high 25 points on 85.7-percent shooting, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 28.4 minutes against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Feb. 14, 2024). He spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers averaging 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds over 8.0 minutes in 22 games (two starts). He holds career averages of 3.3 points, and 2.4 rebounds in 10.0 minutes over four seasons for Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, and San Antonio.