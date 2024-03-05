Knicks Sign Jacob Toppin to Two-Way Contract

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract.

Toppin, 23-years-old (6-8, 200-pounds), spent this season with the New York Knicks appearing in eight games where he averaged 1.6 points on 55.6-percent shooting over 4.6 minutes. Toppin also averaged 21.5 points on 52.0-percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 36.9 minutes in 15 games (all starts) for the Westchester Knicks this season. He recorded a career-high 40 points and 13 rebounds in a 139-128 victory over the Birmingham Squadron (Feb. 9, 2024). He appeared in 17 G League Showcase games (16 starts) where he averaged 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists over 32.8 minutes. He led the Westchester Knicks to the 2023-24 G League Showcase Cup Tournament Championship after recording a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals against the Indiana Mad Ants (Dec. 22, 2023).