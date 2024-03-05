Knicks Sign Jacob Toppin to Two-Way Contract

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract.
Toppin, 23-years-old (6-8, 200-pounds), spent this season with the New York Knicks appearing in eight games where he averaged 1.6 points on 55.6-percent shooting over 4.6 minutes. Toppin also averaged 21.5 points on 52.0-percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 36.9 minutes in 15 games (all starts) for the Westchester Knicks this season. He recorded a career-high 40 points and 13 rebounds in a 139-128 victory over the Birmingham Squadron (Feb. 9, 2024). He appeared in 17 G League Showcase games (16 starts) where he averaged 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists over 32.8 minutes. He led the Westchester Knicks to the 2023-24 G League Showcase Cup Tournament Championship after recording a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds and four steals against the Indiana Mad Ants (Dec. 22, 2023).
The Brooklyn, NY-native averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 31.5 minutes in 33 games (31 starts) last season as a senior at the University of Kentucky. Toppin recorded 23 double figure scoring performances, eight double doubles and led the team in scoring four times. Over three seasons as a Wildcat, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 22.8 minutes in 86 games (37 starts). He began his collegiate career at the University of Rhode Island, averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over 18.5 minutes in 30 games (three starts). He graduated from the Woodstock Academy in Connecticut after averaging 15.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as a senior.