Knicks Sign Duane Washington Jr. to Two-Way Contract

NEW YORK, January 3, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract.

Washington Jr., 23-years-old (6-2, 197 pounds), rejoins the Knicks after averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists this season for the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks. He recorded 33 points on 70.5% shooting, 10 assists, and five rebounds in a home win against the Maine Celtics on Nov. 12.

Washington Jr. was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 1, 2023 after averaging 7.9 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds over 12.7 minutes in 31 games (three starts) with Suns. He recorded four 20-point performances during the 2022-23 season, including career highs of 26 points and seven assists in a win at Memphis on Dec. 27.

He began his career in Indiana, averaging 9.9 points on 37.7% shooting from downtown with 1.8 assists over 20.2 minutes in 48 games (seven starts) during the 2021-22 season. Among qualified NBA rookies, he ranked 12th in points per game, third in three-point percentage and ninth with 81 made three-pointers. Washington set a Pacers rookie record by making seven three-pointers at New Orleans on Jan. 24. He also appeared in 11 games (all starts) with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League, averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 32.5 minutes.