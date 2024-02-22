Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries to 10-Day Contract

NEW YORK, February 22, 2024 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries to a 10-day contract.
Jeffries, 26-years-old (6-5, 222-pounds), returns to the New York Knicks after appearing in 10 games for Knicks this season, where he averaged 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds over 3.0 minutes. He also averaged 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 37.4 minutes in 10 games (eight starts) for the Westchester Knicks this season. Jeffries appeared in two G League Showcase games (all starts), where he averaged 30.0 points on 52.4-percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 54.5-percent shooting from the three-point line. During the 2022 AT&T Winter Showcase, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.9 minutes in 15 games (all starts). New York signed him to a 10-day contract on Mar. 5, 2023, and then to a second 10-day contract on Mar. 16, 2023.
The Edmond, OK-native holds career averages of 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds over 13.7 minutes in 47 games (five starts) over three seasons with Sacramento, Houston and Memphis. He appeared in one game for New York’s Summer League entry in July 2023, averaging 20.0 points on 50-percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over 21.3 minutes in Las Vegas, NV. Jeffries also appeared in five games for New York’s Summer League entry in July 2022, averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 21.7 minutes in five games.