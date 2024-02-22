Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries to 10-Day Contract

Jeffries, 26-years-old (6-5, 222-pounds), returns to the New York Knicks after appearing in 10 games for Knicks this season, where he averaged 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds over 3.0 minutes. He also averaged 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 37.4 minutes in 10 games (eight starts) for the Westchester Knicks this season. Jeffries appeared in two G League Showcase games (all starts), where he averaged 30.0 points on 52.4-percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists while shooting 54.5-percent shooting from the three-point line. During the 2022 AT&T Winter Showcase, he averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 32.9 minutes in 15 games (all starts). New York signed him to a 10-day contract on Mar. 5, 2023, and then to a second 10-day contract on Mar. 16, 2023.

