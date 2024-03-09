Knicks and HUB International Announce March "City Spirit" Award Recipients

New York, March 8, 2024 – The New York Knicks and HUB International are proud to announce the recipients of the Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award this month. The award is named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, and recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others through community involvement.

Lymaris Albors, CEO of Acacia Network, received the award on March 5 during the Knicks Hispanic Heritage Night, while Chiene Jones, Founder of Grow Our Game, received the award during the Knicks Women’s Empowerment Night at Madison Square Garden on March 8. In recognition of their work, the Knicks and HUB International are donating $10,000 to each of their respective organizations.

Lymaris Albors is the CEO of Acacia Network, one of the largest Hispanic-led nonprofits in New York State, serving 150,000 individuals annually in the areas of health, housing, social services, and economic development. A change agent with profound dedication to strategic growth, financial sustainability, and operational excellence, she has implemented best practices across the organization, promoted network-wide integration and organizational restructuring, spearheaded the transition of new, high-impact affiliates into Acacia Network, and managed its expansion into Puerto Rico, among various other achievements.

Chiene Joy Jones, Founder of Grow Our Game, is a Queens, New York native. With over twenty years of coaching experience, Coach Jones has led efforts to break generational poverty by passionately advocating for youth in urban communities. She is a mentor to all her players, past and present, and continues to advocate for girls’ participation in sports. Coach Jones was also named Jr. Knicks Coach of the Year in 2020 for her impact in the New York City basketball community.

“Lymaris Albors and Chiene Joy Jones have demonstrated significant leadership, achievement, advocacy, and service in support of encouraging a culture of diversity and women’s empowerment,” said Kevin Bradley, Vice President of HUB Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community. “With our partnership with the Knicks, we're proud to recognize the profound impact they are making to expand opportunity and build partnerships.”