Knicks and HUB International Announce January "City Spirit" Award Recipients

New York, January 15, 2024 – The New York Knicks and HUB International are proud to announce two recipients of the Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award this month. The award is named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, and recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others through community involvement.

Melissa D’Andrea Sullivan, Executive Director of PFLAG NYC received the award on January 9th, as the Knicks celebrated Pride Night at Madison Square Garden, and Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference received the award during the MLK Day game on January 15 at Madison Square Garden. In recognition of their work, the Knicks and HUB International are donating $10,000 each to their respective organizations.

Melissa D’Andrea Sullivan serves as Executive Director at PFLAG NYC, the nation’s foremost family-based organization committed to celebrating LGBTQ+ young people and creating a better future for all. Melissa is a distinguished leader and advocate with over two decades of experience in youth development, racial justice, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and nonprofit leadership. She is committed to the transformative mission of fostering a more inclusive New York City for the LGBTQ+ community.

Dr. Hazel N. Dukes is President of the NAACP New York State Conference and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, a member of the NAACP Executive Committee as well as an active member of various NAACP board sub-committees. Dr. Dukes’ dedication to human rights and equality is exemplified by her role linking business, government, and social causes. Dr. Dukes is an active and dynamic leader who is known for her unselfish and devoted track record for improving the quality of life in New York State.

“Today, we celebrate Melissa and Dr. Dukes' dedication to their communities,” said Kevin Bradley, Vice President of HUB Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community. “They have brought their communities closer and have empowered them in extraordinary ways. They serve as leading examples for others. We are proud to be a part of this partnership with the Knicks and this much deserved recognition of the awardees.”