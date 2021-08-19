NEW YORK, August 19, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Dwayne Bacon to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bacon, 6-6, 221-pounds, appeared in all 72 games (50 starts) for Orlando last season, recording career highs of 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds with 1.3 assists over 25.7 minutes. In four NBA seasons, he holds career averages of 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 19.4 minutes in 207 games (80 starts) with Charlotte and Orlando.

He was originally selected by New Orleans in the second round (40th overall pick) of the 2017 NBA Draft after two seasons at Florida State University (2015-17). The Lakeland, FL-native, averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 28.8 minutes in 69 games (67 starts) with the Seminoles. He was named to the 2015-16 ACC All-Freshman team and to the 2016-17 All-ACC Second team.