NEW YORK, August 11, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has re-signed center Nerlens Noel. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Noel, 6-10, 220-pounds, averaged 5.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.20 blocks and 1.09 steals over 24.2 minutes in 64 games (41 starts) for New York last season. He ranked third in the NBA in blocks per game and was the only player in the NBA to average at least two blocks and one steal. He was signed by New York as a free agent on November 25, 2020.

Originally selected by New Orleans with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Noel holds career averages of 7.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.51 blocks and 1.28 steals over 425 games (208 starts) with New York, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Philadelphia. As a rookie with Philadelphia, the Malden, MA-native earned All-Rookie First Team honors after averaging 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.77 steals and 1.89 blocks over 30.8 minutes in 75 games (71 starts).

He spent one season at the University of Kentucky, averaging 10.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 4.42 blocks and 2.08 steals over 31.9 minutes in 24 games (24 starts). He earned 2013 SEC Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors and led the SEC conference in total blocks with 106 en route to being named All-SEC first team.