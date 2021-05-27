NEW YORK, NY (May 27, 2021) – The New York Knickerbockers have announced Peter Kerre, founder of SafeWalksNYC, as this month’s Sweetwater Clifton “City Spirit” Award winner for his and his organization’s impact on keeping New Yorkers safe. The award, named in honor of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, the first African American to play for the Knicks, recognizes individuals who have made a significant difference in the lives of others. Each month throughout the Knicks season, a winner is chosen by members of the Knicks organization and are honored with a $5,000 donation in his or her name made out to a charity of their choice.

Peter created SafeWalksNYC because he felt there was more, he and other volunteers, could do to keep members of their community safe. He and the other 100+ volunteers offer themselves as a physical presence to help fellow community members travel to and from areas throughout New York City, and have taken an increased role in being there for Asian American communities. SafeWalksNYC has teams based in Manhattan and Brooklyn but provide their assistance all over the city. To learn how you can participate in SafeWalksNYC, please visit their website: https://linktr.ee/safewalks

The Knicks are working to grow the program throughout New York City’s five boroughs. To read more about Peter, and other past winners, please visit https://www.nba.com/knicks/sweetwater

