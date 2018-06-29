NEW YORK, June 29, 2018– The New York Knicks announced today their roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NV. The squad is headlined by second-year guards Damyean Dotson and Frank Ntilikina, along with forwards Isaiah Hicks and Troy Williams, center Luke Kornet and 2018 NBA Draft selections, forward Kevin Knox (ninth overall) and center Mitchell Robinson (36th overall).

Westchester Knicks head coach Mike Miller will serve as the team’s head coach, for the second consecutive summer. He is the reigning NBA G League Coach of the Year.

Summer League marks the Knicks first trip to Las Vegas since 2016 after two summers in Orlando, FL. The team will play a minimum of five times with three games scheduled before tournament play begins on July 11. Practice sessions begin on July 3.