NEW YORK, July 8, 2018 – TheNew York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center Mitchell Robinson to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson, 20, was selected in the second round with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 7-0, 225-pound center was named to the 2017 McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American teams. Robinson averaged 25.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.1 blocks as a senior at Chalmette High School in Louisiana.

Robinson is currently participating with the team’s entry in the Las Vegas Summer League.