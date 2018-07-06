NEW YORK, July 6, 2018 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center Luke Kornet. Kornet first joined the team as a two-way player last July, spending time with the Knicks and Westchester (G-League) last season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Luke had a very successful first year playing across Westchester and the Knicks, displaying impressive growth throughout the season,” said Scott Perry, General Manager. “Luke is a versatile player who can play inside and away from the basket. He brings a relentless work ethic and commitment to the team that fits with Coach Fizdale’s system and style.”

Kornet, 7-1, 250-pounds, appeared in 20 games for the Knicks (one start), averaging 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over 16.3 minutes. He recorded a season high 23 points in the season-finale on April 11 at Cleveland. He played in 36 games (35 starts) for Westchester (G-League), averaging 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over 32.4 minutes and was named to the 2017-18

All NBA G-League third team.

The 22-year old Lantana, TX-native, was one of two Knicks two-way players last season. He was originally signed by New York as an undrafted free-agent on July 3, 2017. He played collegiately for four seasons at Vanderbilt University.