NEW YORK, July 5, 2018 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed 2018 first-round draft selection Kevin Knox to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Knox, 18, was drafted by New York out of the University of Kentucky with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21. The 6-9, 215-pound forward started all 37 games for the Wildcats averaging a team-high 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 32.4 minutes. He was named a 2017-18 AP All-America Honorable Mention and co-freshman of year in the SEC.

The Tampa, Fla. native scored in double figures in all but seven games, including

a team-high 10 games with 20 or more. He erupted for a game-high 34 points in a 17-point comeback victory at No. 7 West Virginia on Jan. 27, 2018. He helped lead the Wildcats with 25 points and six rebounds in a victory over Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Knox will wear No. 20 for the Knicks and is currently participating with the team’s entry in the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League.