NEW YORK, January 14, 2019 - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Kadeem Allen to a Two-Way contract.

Allen, 6-3, 200 pounds, is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 30.7 minutes in 25 games (all starts) for Westchester this season. He joined the Knicks G League team after appearing in two pre-season games and being waived by New York on October 13. He has helped lead Westchester to a 16-10 record so far this season, second best in the Eastern Conference.

The Wilmington, NC-native split last season between Boston and their G League affiliate Maine. In 34 games (33 starts) for the Red Claws, he averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists and 2.2 steals over 34.5 minutes, and was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team. He also appeared in 18 games (one start) for the Celtics, recording 19 points and 12 assists over 107 minutes. He was originally selected by Boston in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, following two seasons at the University of Arizona and two seasons at Hutchinson Community College (NC).

Allen joins Isaiah Hicks as the Knicks’ Two-Way players. Allonzo Trier, who was originally signed to a Two-Way deal, signed an NBA contract on December 13.

