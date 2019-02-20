NEW YORK, NY (February 20, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Henry Ellenson to a 10-day contract.

Ellenson (6-11, 235-pounds) holds career NBA averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds over 8.5 minutes in 59 games (two starts) across three seasons with Detroit. He most recently appeared in two games for Detroit during the 2018-19 season.

Ellenson played in eight games this season with the Grand Rapids Drive, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, averaging 19.5 points on 40.9-percent shooting, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 32.2 minutes. Ellenson has played in 31 games overall with the Grand Rapids Drive, averaging 19.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 34.8 minutes.

The Rice Lake, Wisc. native was originally selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft following one season at Marquette University. Ellenson earned All-Big East First Team, Big East All-Freshman Team and Big East Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 17.0 points and 9.7 rebounds over 33.5 minutes in 33 games.

