NEW YORK, NY (June 24, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that William Wesley has been named Executive Vice President – Senior Basketball Advisor. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family,” Knicks President Leon Rose said. “He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks.”

“My long history with and respect for Jim Dolan and Leon Rose, as well as the chance to be part of the New York Knicks, made this an opportunity I wanted to pursue,” Knicks Executive Vice President – Senior Basketball Advisor William Wesley said. “I look forward to joining the current staff and moving the organization toward a successful future.”

The Knicks also announced that Alex Kline and TJ Zanin have been named scouts.

Zanin joins the Knicks after working as a regional scout for the Dallas Mavericks last season, following two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets as director of college scouting (2015-17). Prior to his time in Charlotte, the West Chester, PA-native spent time with the Brooklyn Nets (2013-15) and the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-13) as a scout. In addition to his NBA responsibilities, Zanin worked with USA Basketball and Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski as a scout for eight years (2009-17), contributing to four gold medals (2010 and 2014 FIBA World Championships and 2012 and 2016 Olympics).

Kline joins the Knicks after spending the last four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout and basketball operations assistant (2016-20). Prior to joining the NBA, the Pennington, NJ-native ran the recruiting website “The Recruit Scoop”, which wrote detailed scouting reports on high school and college prospects. In 2013 and 2014, he was named to Forbes 30 under 30 list, at the ages of 18 and 19.

