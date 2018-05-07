NEW YORK, NY (May 7, 2018) - The New York Knickerbockers announced today that David Fizdale has been named the 29th head coach in the franchise's history. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I would like to congratulate and welcome David to the Knicks organization," said Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, The Madison Square Garden Company. "David is a bright and creative basketball mind who is highly respected throughout the NBA. I'm confident that Steve and Scott identified the right coach to lead this team to the success our loyal fans deserve."

"After a thorough coaching search, it was clear that David would be a great fit with the Knicks and we're thrilled that he is joining our organization," said Steve Mills, President, New York Knicks. "He is an experienced coach, strong leader and effective communicator, who understands what it takes to build a winning culture."

"David is a dynamic coach who will thrive in New York," said Scott Perry, General Manager, New York Knicks. "His championship pedigree, resiliency and expertise in player development make David well-suited to establish the Knicks as a consistent winning basketball team."

"I am honored and humbled to join the Knicks as head coach," said Fizdale. "I want to sincerely thank Jim, Steve and Scott for this tremendous opportunity. I appreciate the enormous responsibility it is to coach the Knicks and am ready to give my all to build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of."

Fizdale, 43, led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 50-51 (.495) regular-season record as head coach over the past two seasons, which included a trip to the postseason in 2017. He spent the previous eight seasons (2008-16) with the Miami Heat as an assistant coach, serving as assistant head coach for the final two seasons. During his time in Miami, the Heat won two NBA Championships (2012, 2013), and more playoff games (70) and playoff series (15) than any team in the NBA.

The Los Angeles, CA-native was an assistant coach in Atlanta for four seasons (2004-08) and for one season with Golden State (2003-04). He began his coaching career in the college ranks, serving as an assistant coach at Fresno State University (2002-03) and at his alma mater, University of San Diego (1998-2002). He also worked in the video department for the Heat from 1997-98. He was a three-year starter at the University of San Diego and selected to All-West Coast Conference as a senior.