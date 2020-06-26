NEW YORK, NY (June 26, 2020) - New York Knicks announced today that the team has claimed guard/forward Theo Pinson off waivers from the Brooklyn Nets and waived guard Allonzo Trier.

Pinson, 6-5, 212-pounds, appeared in 51 games over two seasons with Brooklyn (2018-20), averaging 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 11.3 minutes. He also played in nine games (all starts) for the Long Island Nets (NBA G League), averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 31.8 minutes. He holds career averages with Long Island of 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 34.8 minutes in 43 games (43 starts).

The Greensboro, NC-native was originally signed to a two-way contract by Brooklyn on Sep. 19, 2018 after going undrafted out of the University of North Carolina in the 2018 NBA Draft. He went to back-to-back NCAA Championship games with the Tarheels (2016, 2017), securing a National Championship in 2017.

Trier, 6-4, 200-pounds, averaged 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 19.9 minutes in 88 games (four starts) over two seasons with New York. He was originally signed by the Knicks to a two-way contract on July 3, 2018.