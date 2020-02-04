NEW YORK, NY (February 4, 2020) - The New York Knicks today announce that Steve Mills will be leaving his position as President of the New York Knicks, effective immediately. The organization will undertake an immediate search for a new team President. In the interim, Knicks General Manager Scott Perry will oversee the Knicks basketball operations.

It is anticipated that Steve Mills will be nominated to the Board of the standalone sports company, following the completion of the proposed spin-off the entertainment business, pending all necessary approvals, including by the MSG Board.

“Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Madison Square Garden Company. “We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board.”

“It has been a great honor to represent the Knicks,” Mr. Mills said, “I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I’m disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York. I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan."