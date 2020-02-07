NEW YORK, NY (February 6, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that as part of a three team trade that the team has acquired forward Maurice Harkless (from LA Clippers), the draft rights to guard Issuf Sanon (from Washington), a 2020 first round draft pick (from LA Clippers) and a 2021 second round draft pick (from LA Clippers via Detroit), as well as other draft considerations. New York sent forward Marcus Morris Sr. to the Clippers. The Clippers received guard Isaiah Thomas from Washington in exchange for guard Jerome Robinson from the Clippers.

Harkless, 6-7, 208-pounds, is averaging 5.5 points on 51.6% shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 22.8 minutes in 50 games (38 starts) for the Clippers this season. Harkless holds career averages of 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over 23.0 minutes in 525 games (314 starts) over eight seasons with Orlando, Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Queens, NY-native was originally selected by Orlando with the 15th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of St John’s University in Queens.

Sanon, 6-4, 172 pounds, was selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.

Morris Sr., 6-9, 218-pounds, is averaging 19.6 points including 43.9% from three, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 32.3 minutes in 43 games (43 starts). Morris Sr. is averaging career highs in points and three-point percentage this season. His 43.9% three-point percentage ranks fifth in the NBA. The Philadelphia-native holds career averages of 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists over 26.9 minutes in 588 games (335 starts) over nine seasons with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Boston and New York. Morris signed with the Knicks on July 16, 2019.