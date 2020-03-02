NEW YORK, NY (March 2, 2020) - The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan announced today that Leon Rose has been named President of the New York Knicks, effective immediately. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mr. Rose joins the organization from CAA Sports, where he was co-head of the basketball division and represented some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

“We are pleased to welcome Leon to the New York Knicks as team president, and believe he is the right leader to build a winning organization for our fans,” said Mr. Dolan. “Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball, with decades of experience successfully working with NBA players and team management in all facets of the game. We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise.”

In his role as President, Mr. Rose will oversee all basketball operations and personnel for the team.

“New York is the epicenter of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me. To be a part of the Knicks revitalization and basketball at The Garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the City and ownership proud,” said Mr. Rose. “I want to thank Jim Dolan for this opportunity.”

A Cherry Hill, New Jersey native, Mr. Rose became one of basketball’s most powerful agents, with a 25-year career that saw him manage the careers of some of the game’s greatest stars. Mr. Rose graduated from Dickinson College, where he was a member of the basketball team. He earned his J.D. degree from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law and before joining CAA Sports, was a partner at the law firm of Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky. In addition, Mr. Rose coached basketball for five years, three at the high school level and two at the college level.