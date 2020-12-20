NEW YORK, NY (December 19, 2020) - New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived guard Bryce Brown, forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and guard Myles Powell.

Brown, 6-3, 198-pounds, was originally signed by New York on December 17, 2020. He appeared in one preseason game, scoring three points over three minutes.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 6-6, 232-pounds, was originally signed by New York on November 28, 2020. He did not appear in any preseason games.

Powell, 6-2, 195-pounds, was originally signed by New York on November 29, 2020 after going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Seton Hall University. He recorded two points over six minutes in one preseason game.

The roster now stands at 17, including two two-way players.