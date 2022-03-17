NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived forward Luka Šamanić.

Šamanić, 6-11, 247-pounds, appeared in seven games for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League Showcase Cup averaging 28.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 31.9 minutes. The Zagreb, Croatia-native played in one regular season game recording 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes on Jan. 5 at Grand Rapids. He was originally signed to a Two-Way Contract on Oct. 16, 2021.