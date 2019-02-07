NEW YORK, NY (February 7, 2019) – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived center Enes Kanter.

“From the moment he arrived in New York, Enes passionately embraced our franchise and our city,” said Scott Perry, General Manager, New York Knicks. “He is a courageous individual and we thank him for his many contributions both on the court and in the community. We wish him the absolute best moving forward, personally and professionally.”

Kanter, 6-11, 250-pounds, is averaging 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds over 25.6 minutes in 44 games (23 starts) this season. During his time with the Knicks, he averaged 14.0 points and 10.8 rebounds over 25.7 minutes in 115 games (94 starts) over two seasons. He was originally acquired via trade from Oklahoma City with Doug McDermott and Chicago’s second-round 2018 draft choice (Mitchell Robinson) in exchange for Carmelo Anthony on Sep. 25, 2017.