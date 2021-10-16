NEW YORK, October 16, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has waived guard Brandon Knight, forward Aamir Simms and guard M.J. Walker.

Simms, 6-8, 245-pounds, appeared in two preseason games and averaged two points and 2.5 rebounds over 6.8 minutes.

The Palmyra, VA-native, played four seasons at Clemson University (2017-21) recording 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 25.3 minutes in 122 games (100 starts). During his senior season, Simms was named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Second Team after producing a career best 13.4 points to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 29.7 minutes in 24 games (all starts). He originally signed with the Knicks on August 18.

Walker, 6-5, 213-pounds, appeared in three games for the Knicks 2021 Summer League entry in Las Vegas, NV. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over 16.1 minutes. He did not appear in any preseason games after signing with the Knicks on August 20.

The Jonesboro, GA-native, played four seasons at Florida State University (2017-21) recording 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 24.3 minutes in 120 games (82 starts). During his senior season, Walker was named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Second Team after producing a career best 12.2 points to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29.0 minutes in 24 games (23 starts).

The roster now stands at 16 players, including one Two-Way player.