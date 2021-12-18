NEW YORK, December 18, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Tyler Hall to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed

Hall, 6-5, 209-pounds, is currently averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 38.5 minutes in 11 games for the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks. He holds career averages of 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists over 28.2 minutes in 64 games (41 starts) over parts of three seasons with Westchester. He appeared in three games for the Knicks Summer League entry this past summer, averaging two points and one rebound over 7.9 minutes in three games.

The Rock Island, IL-native went undrafted in 2019 after a four-year collegiate career at Montana State University. As a senior, he was named to the 2018-19 All-Big Sky First Team after averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 33.5 minutes in 32 games (all starts). He amassed 2,518 points over his collegiate career, becoming one of 74 players in Division I history to accomplish that feat.