NEW YORK, NY (January 7, 2021) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed center/forward Taj Gibson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gibson, 6-10, 232-pounds, returns to the Knicks after averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over 16.5 minutes in 62 games (56 starts) last season. The Brooklyn, NY-native holds career averages of 9.5 points on 51.5-percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 799 career regular season games (440 starts) over 11 seasons with Chicago, Oklahoma City, Minnesota and New York. He has also appeared in 66 postseason contests (17 starts), averaging 8.0 points on 51.5-percent shooting from the field and 4.7 rebounds.

He was originally selected by Chicago with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of the University of Southern California.