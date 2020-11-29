NEW YORK, NY (November 29, 2020) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Myles Powell. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed

Powell, 6-2, 195-pounds, played four seasons at Seton Hall University, averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 30.8 minutes in 129 games (97 starts). As a senior, he averaged 21.0 points (17th in the NCAA) and 4.3 rebounds over 28 games (all starts). In both his junior and senior seasons, he averaged over 20 points per game, including a career best 23.1 points in 2018-19, which was good for 13th in the nation and second in the Big East. He set single-season school records that season for most total points in the Big East era (784) and most three pointers (107).

The Trenton, NJ-native was the recipient of numerous awards throughout his standout collegiate career. This included: 2019-20 All-American First-Team, 2019-20 Associated Press All-America First Team, two All-Big East First-Team selections, 2019-20 Big East Player of the Year, the 2019-20 Jerry West Award (for best shooting guard), and the Haggerty Award, which he received twice. He finished his career at Seton Hall ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list.