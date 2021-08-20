NEW YORK, August 20, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard M.J. Walker to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Walker, 6-5, 213-pounds, played four seasons at Florida State University (2017-21), averaging nine points, two rebounds and 1.6 assists over 24.3 minutes in 120 games (82 starts). As a senior, he was named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Second Team after producing a career best 12.2 points to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 29.0 minutes in 24 games (23 starts).

The Jonesboro, GA-native, recently appeared in three games for the Knicks Summer League entry in Las Vegas, NV. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over 16.1 minutes.