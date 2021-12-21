NEW YORK, December 21, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Matt Mooney to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed

Mooney, 6-3, 199-pounds, is averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.17 steals over 32.8 minutes in 12 games (10 starts) for the Capitanes de Ciudad de México, an official NBA G League team. He holds career G League averages of 13.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 30.5 minutes in 69 games (52 starts) over three seasons with Ciudad de Mexico, Raptors 905, Memphis, and Canton. Mooney played in four games with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season recording two points and three rebounds over 19 minutes.

The Chicago, IL-native went undrafted in 2019 after leading Texas Tech University to the school’s first-ever NCAA Final Four. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 31.0 minutes in 38 games (all starts) as a senior. Prior to his one season with the Red Raiders, Mooney spent his sophomore and junior seasons at South Dakota and his freshman campaign at Air Force.