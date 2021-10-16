NEW YORK, October 16, 2021 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Luka Šamanić to a two-way contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Šamanić, 6-10, 227-pounds, appeared in 33 games (four starts) for San Antonio last season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over 9.3 minutes. He holds career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds over 9.9 minutes in 36 games (five starts) with the Spurs and 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes in 39 games for the Austin Spurs (NBA G League).

The Zagreb, Croatia-native was originally selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after playing overseas for FC Barcelona (2016-18) and Union Olimpija (2018-19).

He joins Jericho Sims as the Knicks two-way players. The roster currently stands at 17 players with the two-way players.