NEW YORK, NY (September 16, 2019) - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guards Amir Hinton and Lamar Peters and forwards VJ King and Kenny Wooten to contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hinton (6-5, 190-pounds), averaged 29.4 points on 48.8-percent shooting, with 4.9 rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals over 37.6 minutes in 29 games at Shaw University last season. He led Division II in scoring average (29.4), free throws made (321) and free throws attempted (359). The Philadelphia, PA-native was named Division II Bulletin Player of the Year and BOXTOROW Division II Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season. He played three seasons at the Division II level for both Lock Haven University (2016-18) and Shaw University (2018-19). In two seasons at Lock Haven, he averaged 23.6 points on 51.3-percent shooting, with 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals over 35.5 minutes in 52 games. This summer, he played for the Knicks Summer League entry in Las Vegas, averaging 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over 8.1 minutes in four games.

King (6-6, 190-pounds), averaged 3.9 points and three rebounds over 13.6 minutes in 32 games (five starts) during his senior season at the University of Louisville. Over his three seasons with the Cardinals, the Fairfax, VA-native averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over 17.8 minutes in 101 games (48 starts). He earned Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year honors and won two gold medals with USA Basketball in the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship. He appeared in three games for the Knicks Summer League entry in Las Vegas.

Peters (6-0, 185-pound), averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, two rebounds and 1.7 steals over 30.1 minutes in 34 games (33 starts) as a junior at Mississippi State University. He finished his three seasons at Mississippi State University with career averages of 10.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 27.6 minutes in 98 games (71 starts). He appeared in five games for the Knicks Summer League entry in Las Vegas, averaging 1.2 points and 1.8 assists over 8.9 minutes in five games.

Wooten (6-9, 200-pounds), averaged 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.18 blocks over 24 minutes in 34 games (27 starts) as a sophomore at the University of Oregon. The Manteca, CA-native finished his collegiate career with averages of 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.37 blocks over 21.8 minutes in 70 games (37 starts). Twice named to Pac 12 All-Defensive team, he concluded his collegiate career third in school history with 166 career blocks. He appeared in four games for the Knicks Summer League entry, averaging 1.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.50 blocks over 13.1 minutes.

The Knicks roster now stands at 20 players under contract.