NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Feron Hunt to a two-way contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hunt, 6-8, 195-pounds, appeared in four preseason games for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds over 10.8 minutes. He was waived on Oct. 15 and then signed by the Texas Legends, Dallas’ NBA G League affiliate. In 37 games (all starts) with the Legends, he averaged 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 35.2 minutes.

The DeSoto, TX-native spent three-years at SMU, averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over 26.3 minutes in 78 games (41 starts). In his final season, he earned 2020-21 All-AAC-Third Team honors, after recording career highs of 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over 16 games (all starts).

